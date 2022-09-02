Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FOVL opened at $50.66 on Friday. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33.

