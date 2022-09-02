Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $459,000 Investment in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 419,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,334,000 after acquiring an additional 18,036 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 299,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CWEN stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.96.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Further Reading

