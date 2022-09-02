Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brunswick by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.08.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $73.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.99. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

