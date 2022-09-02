Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Preferred Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,803,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Shares of PFBC opened at $67.74 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 23.99%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

