DATx Trading Up 2.5% This Week (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. DATx has a total market cap of $12,109.36 and approximately $2,607.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DATx has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,087.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00133594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00034434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085783 BTC.

About DATx

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATx

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

