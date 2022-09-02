Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Up 0.2%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.39. 11,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.34.
Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.