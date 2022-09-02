DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after buying an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:BKR traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $25.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,616,022. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.