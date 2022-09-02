DB Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $84.29. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,882. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.57. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

