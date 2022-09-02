DB Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.49. 28,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,836,225. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

