DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $0.0628

DDKoin (DDK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $107,404.54 and $55.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007608 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004701 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

