DDKoin One Day Volume Reaches $55.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 28.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0628 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded up 16% against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $107,404.54 and $55.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007608 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005237 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004701 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.