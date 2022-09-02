Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.92.

NASDAQ DH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.02. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,366. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

