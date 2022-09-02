Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $26.45

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.45, but opened at $27.55. Delek US shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.
Delek US Trading Up 4.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average is $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56.
Delek US Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the second quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Delek US by 16.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Delek US by 46.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 98,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 31,222 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the second quarter worth $4,056,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.