Desjardins Lowers Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CBWBF opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.47. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.