DEXA COIN (DEXA) One Day Volume Tops $108,289.00

DEXA COIN (DEXA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, DEXA COIN has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One DEXA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEXA COIN has a market cap of $1.45 million and $108,289.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 581.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.25 or 0.27551217 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833986 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00016049 BTC.
DEXA COIN Coin Profile
DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net.
Buying and Selling DEXA COIN
