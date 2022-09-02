Diamant Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.96. 41,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,770. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.