Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 295 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

FDX traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,087. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

