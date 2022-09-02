Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,048,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,090,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,611,000 after purchasing an additional 951,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,018,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,001,895,000 after purchasing an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 30,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,493. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

