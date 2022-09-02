Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.5% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.89. The stock had a trading volume of 41,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.29. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $245.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

