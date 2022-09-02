Diamant Asset Management Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

STZ traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $250.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.82 and a 200-day moving average of $238.43.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

