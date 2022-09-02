Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $168.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 512,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,285,000 after buying an additional 159,868 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,702 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

