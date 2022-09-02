DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Stories

