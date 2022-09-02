Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,451 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $122.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.