Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,493,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 585,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of Digital Realty Trust worth $3,756,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

