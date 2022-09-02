DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Gap Up to $17.78

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.78, but opened at $18.49. DigitalBridge Group shares last traded at $18.57, with a volume of 25,118 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CFO Jacky Wu acquired 9,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,997.22. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,047,130.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

