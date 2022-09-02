DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.50 million-$147.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.73 million. DigitalOcean also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.41. 1,277,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -106.52 and a beta of 1.48. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 253.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 215.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

