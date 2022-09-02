DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Down 3.8%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.14. 61,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,549,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98.

In related news, Director James Defranco acquired 163,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 713,937 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,585 shares of company stock worth $6,200,060. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

