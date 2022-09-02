Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CEO Sells $25,866,121.10 in Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DG opened at $242.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.47. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

