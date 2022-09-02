Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $163.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $163.76.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $137.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 145.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 73.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

