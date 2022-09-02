Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.67.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE:DOL opened at C$80.35 on Monday. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$72.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The stock has a market cap of C$23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.93.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

