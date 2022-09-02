Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,851,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,788,762 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.64% of Dominion Energy worth $4,575,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,009,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,796,000 after purchasing an additional 260,152 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,325,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D opened at $82.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average is $81.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

