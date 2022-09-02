Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Down to $19.09

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.09, but opened at $18.63. Domo shares last traded at $19.04, with a volume of 180 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Domo Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Domo by 670.4% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 578,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,259,000 after purchasing an additional 503,483 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 415,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 327,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Domo by 2,362.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after buying an additional 283,783 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after buying an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 58.6% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 743,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

