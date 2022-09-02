Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.27–$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.81 million. Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.88 EPS.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 561,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,553. The company has a market capitalization of $616.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Domo has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $95.50.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Domo will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Domo

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Domo by 24.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 29,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

