Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84, Briefing.com reports. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.66-$2.68 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.91-3.07 EPS.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.54. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $67.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth about $635,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 83.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

