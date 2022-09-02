Dotmoovs (MOOV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dotmoovs has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $414,858.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

