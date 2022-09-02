DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DSL opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $18.23.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 199.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.