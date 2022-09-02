DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
DBL stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.