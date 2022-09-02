DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

DBL stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

About DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

