DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DLY traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $14.82. 101,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,509. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.62. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,951,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

