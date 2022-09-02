DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for $2.52 or 0.00012600 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $111,527.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

