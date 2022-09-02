Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.71 EPS.

Duluth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Duluth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duluth

Duluth Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Duluth by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.