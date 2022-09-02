Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 4.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Duluth updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.61-$0.71 EPS.
NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duluth has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $258.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DLTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
