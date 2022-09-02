Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €22.74 ($23.20) and last traded at €22.04 ($22.49). Approximately 85,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 151,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.00 ($22.45).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €33.50 ($34.18) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.01.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.