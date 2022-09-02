Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.07

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.07 and traded as high as C$3.11. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 34,492 shares changing hands.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.34 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.14.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

About Dynacor Group

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.0083 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

