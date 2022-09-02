Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.95

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 966917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

A number of research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

