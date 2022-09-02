easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $657.86.

ESYJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $4.14 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

