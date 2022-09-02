eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock Holdings Lowered by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,258 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on eBay to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

eBay Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.21. 61,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.