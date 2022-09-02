Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Downgraded by TheStreet

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Trading Up 0.3 %

ELAT stock opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 31,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 91.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 16.1% during the first quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

