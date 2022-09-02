Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.50. 27,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,276,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 696,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

