Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Up 4%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) shares traded up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.50. 27,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,276,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.
Eldorado Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
