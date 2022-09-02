Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.84. Electromed shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 8,210 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Electromed Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electromed

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Electromed during the second quarter worth about $129,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

