Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.66

Shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 52086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Elekta AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

