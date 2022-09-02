Elitium (EUM) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Elitium (EUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00004392 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $24.39 million and approximately $379,538.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

